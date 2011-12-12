DFT adds native support for Apple ProRes on Linux OS-based Flexxity software

DFT Digital Film Technology has announced that its Flexxity suite of software applications (Dailies, Playout and Archive) now includes native support of ProRes files on the Linux OS.

Whether facilities are working with on-set dailies, post dailies, playout and mastering, or archive workflows, Flexxity ingests and reads ProRes files directly, without the need for transcoding. Due to this native support, there are no workflow slowdowns that are often caused by transcoding delays.

The software runs on Linux, making it an ultra-stable, high performance and high-throughput post-production software tool for a variety of workflow pipelines. Linux also offers scale-up flexibility that allows users to implement a system that is fine-tuned to their specific needs from single-user seats to multi-user workgroups.

The Flexxity on-set and post production Dailies software application with ProRes codec support, maintains the highest quality compressed video and lets users process dailies on set in real-time. ProRes files coming directly from an Arri Alexa digital cinematography camera (or other digital cameras) can be ingested or placed directly onto the timeline in Flexxity Dailies for immediate viewing of digital dailies.

In a post-production environment, Flexxity Dailies software is used to deliver graded dailies and provides a collaborative toolset for a number of parallel activities, including audio ingest, image ingest, audio/video synchronization, metadata logging, grading and playout/file generation. Files can also be preserved in the ProRes format for the downstream workflow all the way to the finished product.

The software offers real-time playback, quality control, color correction, scaling and sound synchronization. It is resolution-independent, handles all kinds of source formats on the same timeline, and outputs a large variety of file formats and video streams in parallel.