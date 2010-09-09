Devolo to showcase power line, wireless USB HD transmission solutions

Aachen, Germany-based devolo will feature its powerline and wireless USB innovations at IBC2010.

The company's focus will be the new dLAN 500 with speeds of 500Mb/s for in-house, triple-play transmission, and the introduction of Vianect, a wireless video transmission solution.

With the dLAN 500, the company is unveiling the new dLAN generation for in-home power line networks. The adapters, which comply with the international IEEE 1901 standard, offer both a higher transmission rate of 500Mb/s and a longer range. This allows, for example, multiple HDTV channels to be transmitted simultaneously and retrieved throughout the home.

Vianect AIR TV is a new way to transmit multimedia content from a laptop wirelessly to a big screen, such as a flat-screen TV or projector. The transmission is designed for 720p HD signals or those with a resolution of 1400 x 1050 pixels. Vianect AIR TV is based on wireless USB technology.

See devolo at IBC Stand IP311.