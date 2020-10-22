Deluxe Names Former Netflix Exec as Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES—Deluxe has announced the hiring of former Netflix executive Anna Lee to the company’s newly created position of chief strategy officer.

At Deluxe, a provider of digital and cloud-based systems for content production studios and distributors, Lee will be responsible for developing, communicating, executing and sustaining strategic initiatives for the company. She will report to Cyril Drabinsky, Deluxe’s CEO.

Lee was most recently at Netflix as the streamer’s head of Global Content Services. She began with Netflix in 2008 as vice president, Supply Chain Development, and later became vice president of Content Acquisition. She also was named the head of Global Screenings in 2019.

At Netflix, Lee created and implemented systems and frameworks for areas including asset deliverables and technical operations, optimization of operational efficiencies, creation, localization and distribution content assets.

“Anna is an exceptional leader and her experience in digital cinema, supply-chain workflows and the global OTT space will ensure that Deluxe can maximize opportunities give the dramatic shifts in the marketplace,” said Drabinsky.