Delkin Launches 8K-Ready BLACK CFexpress Type A Memory Cards

POWAY, Calif.—Delkin Devices has announced a new addition to their line of memory-based products, CFexpress Type A memory cards, that support UHD 8K recording.

The latest high-speed memory card format, Delkin CFexpress Type A cards boast recording speeds reaching up to 790 MB/s for flawless cinema-quality video capture, including UHD 8K at 30fps (400 Mbps) in the Sony a1 camera. They also support RAW continuous-burst shooting without delay.

“Smaller and even more powerful than SD cards, CFexpress Type A memory cards are establishing a new standard for future storage solutions” says Jenn Sherry, Delkin's retail sales and marketing manager, “With mirrorless cameras slowly moving more into the cinema realm, offering modes that are extremely data-heavy, it has become even more essential to provide a memory card that can meet these demands. The market is small at the moment, but we are optimistic about the potential growth of CFexpress Type A and its future adoption in the next-generation of cameras.”

Delkin BLACK CFexpress Type A memory cards are also capable of offloading data at speeds reaching up to 880 MB/s, ensuring the quickest, most efficient data transfer from card to computer for immediate file access and sooner post-production start time. Each CFexpress Type A memory card has undergone extensive testing to ensure full functionality and performance in today’s high-end cinematic hosts, including the Sony a1, a7S III, a7 IV, FX3 & FX6, Delkin reported.

In addition to their “Lifetime Warranty” policy, Delkin continues to offer a unique built-in insurance policy for their BLACK memory cards, known as the “48-Hour Replacement Guarantee.” Delkin will replace any non-working BLACK card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends—in the U.S. and U.K.), prior to receiving the non-working card.

Cards can also be replaced over-the-counter at any authorized Delkin BLACK reseller. Additional information on Delkin BLACK CFexpress™ Type A memory cards can be found here: www.delkindevices.com/cfexpress-type-a .

Delkin is also offering an alternative option under their POWER line. Delkin POWER CFexpress Type A memory cards provide the same pro-level performance as BLACK, but do not include the added benefits of serialization or the company's 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee. These cards have also undergone the same testing as the BLACK cards.