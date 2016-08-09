Dejero Supports Canada’s Olympic Coverage With Live+

RIO DE JANEIRO—Dejero is giving a team effort for Canadian and other international broadcasters at the 2016 Summer Olympics, providing its Live+ Multipoint video distribution network and other support that includes private Wi-Fi hotspots, Anatel-certified mobile transmitters, and 24-hour onsite support.

Live+ Multipoint enables broadcasters to distribute high-quality live streams from a source location to multiple broadcasters simultaneously. The network can also be used to exchange recorded content between studios. Dejero also worked with Anatel, the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency, for certification of its mobile IP-video transmitters for live and recorded coverage.

According to Dejero’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer Bogdan Frusina, some of the Canadian and international broadcasters utilizing the Dejero technology for the Games include Bell Media, Rogers and CBC.

Dejero has provided similar service, specifically its Wi-Fi hotspots and private networks, at both the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.