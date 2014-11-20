Dejero Releases Live+ NewsBook Software for Mac

WATERLOO, Ontario — Dejero, a provider of remote video transmission solutions, announced the debut of its Live+ NewsBook software for Mac notebooks. The new software transforms a Mac notebook into a "go-anywhere" video uplink solution for transmitting live HD or SD video feeds, as well as recorded and edited files, back to the broadcast facility.

Like the other members of the Live+ Platform, the NewsBook software bonds multiple cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite connections to create an aggregated data path for the transmission of high-quality, low-latency video. This bonding mechanism makes the solution practical for everyone from foreign correspondents of major news networks to freelance stringers, mobile media journalists as well as "one-person-bands" that act as reporter, producer, editor, and on-air talent to create a virtual news bureau from any location.

In a typical configuration using cellular transmissions, a videojournalist connects a Mac notebook running the NewsBook software with a low-cost "prosumer" video camera using a video capture device such as a Blackmagic Design UltraStudio Mini Recorder, which links the camera via the notebook's Thunderbolt port. By swapping out USB modems attached to the notebook, users can adapt Dejero Live+ NewsBook for operation over any country's cellular networks. The notebook's own webcam provides an acceptable backup if a camera fails in the field, and it's also useful for talking-head interviews. Users can also receive countdown cues by using the interruptible foldback (IFB) feature with a wired or wireless earpiece.

Using one of these configurations, a videojournalist can be ready in minutes to transmit live video directly to air or send recorded and edited packages back to the studio for later broadcast. Monitored and managed by the Live+ Portal remotely from any web browser, the video can be sent to a Live+ Broadcast Server for playout or to a Live+ Cloud Server for distribution to web and mobile web devices.