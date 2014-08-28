Dejero Releases Compact Live+ Broadcast Server

Dejero Live+ Broadcast Server



WATERLOO, Ontario —Dejero announced the launch of a new version of its rack-mounted Dejero Live+ broadcast server in a 1U form factor. The new Live+ server includes dual-redundant power supplies and RAID hard drives designed for increased broadcast reliability when receiving video transmissions from field-based transmission devices including the Live+ family of products.

The updated 1U Live+ broadcast server supports two live feeds simultaneously from different Live+ transmitters, and outputs real-time genlocked HD or SD video that feeds into the playout workflow. In addition to live video, the server can also receive store-and-forward video clips, edited video packages or other files that may be used at the broadcast facility to complete a story. Dual 400-Watt redundant power supplies ensure broadcast continuity if one power supply fails, and they can be hot-swapped when the server is in use. For data redundancy and protection of stored data, the Live+ broadcast server now includes two 1 TB RAID hard drives. In addition, the new server features a quad-core Intel Xeon high-performance processor for reliability and performance.