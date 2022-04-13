Dejero Promotes Key Sales Team Execs

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has promoted Rob Waters to global director of sales and Michael Stanton as director of sales for the Americas. The promotions are part of its global strategy to expand its sales operations and broaden the reach of its products and solutions, the company said.

“Rob and Michael have been instrumental in establishing Dejero as the trusted authority in delivering resilient connectivity solutions to organizations with broadcast, production or mission-critical needs,” said Kevin Fernandes, chief revenue officer, Dejero. “By investing in our people, we have a greater capacity to reach across different markets globally. These important staff promotions are aligned with our customers’ needs to accelerate their adoption of mobile and cloud technologies.”

In his new role, broadcast and media industry veteran Rob Waters, is leading Dejero’s worldwide sales organization. Waters will spearhead the company’s sales strategy to scale and grow the business across vertical markets including broadcast and media, public safety, government agencies and emerging markets, as well as expanding the company’s global reach by strengthening its partner network, the company said.

Waters joined Dejero as director of sales for EMEA in 2018 and has played a key role in Dejero’s success and ability to engage with and penetrate regional markets. With over two decades of industry experience, Waters previously held senior sales positions at Blackmagic Designs and IDX Technology Europe.

(Image credit: Dejero)

Michael Stanton has been promoted to director of sales for the Americas and is responsible for business development, sales team management and growth strategy for Dejero across the USA, Canada and Latin America. Former journalist and Emmy award-winning TV news manager, with over 15 years experience in top TV markets, Stanton joined Dejero in 2016 to accelerate the adoption of Dejero's live video solutions.

With in-depth knowledge of broadcast technology and the ability to build and maintain strategic relationships, Stanton is well placed to drive the business forward and to help Dejero solve the connectivity issues that its customers are facing today.

“Our growth strategy is about bringing more integrated solutions to the market by expanding technology partnerships and broadening our distributor and reseller network to better serve our customers and offer more touch points,” explained Fernandes. “Rob and Michael are at the forefront of this strategy and with their wealth of experience and deep understanding of our customers’ needs, they’re fully-equipped to lead the Dejero sales team into the next stage of our journey.”