Dejero Live+ Mobile App to Empower Canadian News Teams

KITCHENER, ONTARIO —Canadian company Bell Media’s CTV has standardized its mobile newsgathering operation on the Dejero Live+ Mobile App. Reporters and other staffers will now be able to use their iPhone to transmit high-quality live HD video from the source of breaking news.



“The ability to capture breaking news — when and where it happens — is imperative for any 24-hour news operation. We’re always watching for innovative technologies that let us get news stories out of the field and on the air quickly, easily and reliably,” said Jonathan Kay, senior director of news production for CTV News/Bell Media. “With the Dejero Live+ Mobile App, our ENG crews have a powerful and reliable new tool to supplement our traditional satellite and microwave links for delivering high-quality live video.”



Available for iOS devices and the Samsung Galaxy S III Android phone, the app applies Dejero’s patent-pending adaptive bitrate encoding to bond multiple wireless signals and secure maximum bandwidth for transmitting HD video with minimal latency. Because users can transmit directly from the phone's front or rear camera, a single crew member can create news from anywhere.



CTV first applied the technology for its coverage of the Torch Relay leading up to the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, using Dejero systems to transmit the relay live as it traveled across Canada. The network has since deployed dozens of Dejero’s Live+ 20/20 transmitters to news crews, with Live+ broadcast servers installed in the newsrooms to receive the video transmissions and integrate them into the live news workflow.



Now, Bell Media is deploying the app to CTV News staff at affiliate stations. CTV Toronto has issued more than 60 iPhones equipped with the Dejero Live+ Mobile App to every member of its ENG crew, key newsroom personnel, and any other staff that might capture and submit news video from the field.



“The Dejero Live+ Mobile App literally puts the power of an ENG truck in the palm of the user’s hand, expanding a station’s editorial reach exponentially by giving more people the ability to contribute live and breaking stories,” said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero.



