Dejero Completes $60M Minority Recapitalization to Boost Growth

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has announced a minority recapitalization of its business that totaled $60 million. The recapitalization was led by Vertu Capital, along with Ubicom Ventures, and has the goal of accelerating Dejero’s growth.

Dejero is a provider of live video and real-time data transmission solutions that are used by broadcasters, production companies, public safety and government agencies and more. It was founded in 2008 by Bogdan Frusina and is currently led by CEO Bruce Anderson.

“Vertu is the perfect partner for us. They bring deep software sector expertise and decades of experience investing in large, global tech businesses, so they understand where Dejero is heading,” said Anderson. “We are excited to collaborate with the Vertu team on our plans to accelerate our growth and achieve our strategic goals.”

“Our mission is to identify disruptive technologies that can be deployed on a global scale. Through our partnership with Bruce and Bogdan, we are excited to play a critical role in the evolution of Dejero as it continues to tackle burgeoning critical connectivity markets that will benefit from its cutting-edge technology,” added Terry Thib, Ubicom managing director.