Dejero and ExpertFile Announce Partnership

LAS VEGAS—Dejero is forging a new partnership with global search engine and content platform ExpertFile with the goal of providing expert viewpoints and sources for broadcast reporters and editors in newsrooms.

ExpertFile’s directory of expert contacts covering a range of topics will now be accessible inside Dejero’s Live+ Control management system from a web browser within a newsroom or out in the field.

“This integration takes away a level of complication for the assignment editor, keeping more functionality within a common, simple and convenient user interface,” said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero. “It saves time and reduces the pressure of finding credible experts.”

Dejero will preview some of its joint activities with ExpertFile at its booth, C1307, during the 2017 NAB Show.