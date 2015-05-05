Dejero and Drone Manufacturer Aeryon Establish Partnership

WATERLOO, ONTARIO – As drones continue their ascension in popularity amongst broadcasters and the general public, Dejero and Aeryon Labs, a manufacturer of small Unmanned Aerial Systems, have announced a new technology partnership. The partnership will provide real-time distribution of HD video capture by Aeryon sUAS through Dejero’s Live+ platform to integrate into newsgathering, sports coverage and video production.

Dejero’s Live+ will be combined with Aeryon’s Skyranger. Live+ is a mobile transmitter that manages and bonds cellular, Wi-Fi and portable satellite connections to transport high-quality pictures. Live video feeds run through the Live+ Control Web portal. The Skyranger can have a flight time of up to 50 minutes and has an intuitive touchscreen interface for navigation and camera operation.

Footage captured by the drone can be transmitted from the field, previewed with Dejero’s Live+ Control cloud-based management system and then broadcasted to facilities for live on-air playout. The video can also be transmitted to cloud servers for delivery to Web and mobile devices, or to Live+ Multipoint video-sharing network for distribution to multiple locations simultaneously.

Dejero and Aeryon will showcase their new partnership at the Aeryon Labs booth, 2255, during AUVSI’s Unmanned Systems 2015 in Atlanta from May 5-7.