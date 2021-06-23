Dejero and Dazzl Partner on New Cloud-based Production Tools

WATERLOO, Ontario— Dejero and Dazzl have formed a partnership to create technologies to simplify cloud-based live production and have announced that the first results of the collaboration were used in two challenging high-profile alpine races.

The local French TV station, TV8 Mont-Blanc used the new technologies on the Dynastar X3 Courchevel Triathlon 2021 and the Torgon Trail 2021. The productions used a combination of Dejero’s high-quality video contribution technology and Dazzl’s cloud-native live video production capabilities.

“Dazzl and Dejero have an excellent synergy and can link up in seconds and connect to any other type of source, such as drones and phones,” said Pierre Boucaud, president of TV8 Mont-Blanc. “Combining Dazzl and Dejero eliminates the need for a traditional control room with a lot of wiring and installation. The combination makes it possible for broadcasters to deliver a quality livestream with a lot of possibilities, including very welcome network stability. Our live footage was watched by more than 100,000 people over a combination of digital and linear platforms, so this weekend was a real success for us.”

Each race lasted around six hours and encompassed a mix of different physical challenges across various alpine landscapes, in a region that is notorious for fluctuating network coverage by both French and Swiss telecom providers. The flexibility, reliability and seamless connectivity provided by a Dejero EnGo 260 mobile transmitter and Dazzl’s mobile apps, allowed TV8 Mont-Blanc to overcome this challenge and deliver content to viewers on numerous platforms.

“The Dejero system provided the delivery of stable footage, at the level of the finish line in particular, switching seamlessly from French to Swiss networks depending on availability,” added Boucaud. “Dejero is a real plus for broadcasters, as it guarantees that we have top quality images to ingest live. Despite the fact we were filming in France, the EnGo worked perfectly on the Swiss networks too, with three of the six SIM cards integrated. It is completely stable and guarantees live streaming everywhere without any problem. I’m deeply convinced we need this tool for everyday live streaming integrated in our working process.”

Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology created a resilient internet connection by aggregating multiple networks into a single service, which allows for the transmission of high-quality live video with latency as low as 0.8 seconds.

Footage of both events was delivered via a mix of sources to capture all types of action, including drones, Lumix GH5 cameras, an iPad filming a TV set, smartphones running the Dazzl application along the race, and low-latency Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter technology connecting to Dazzl via a Dejero Cloud Server, the companies explained.

These sources were streamed over RTMP to the Dazzl cloud server for use by the TV8 Mont-Blanc producer. Three live streams were created, two high-quality and one low quality, for distribution over Vimeo, YouTube and TV8 Mont-Blanc’s linear TV channel.

Thierry Scozzesi, CEO at Dazzl added that “the Dejero EnGo and the Dazzl mobile app allowed us to provide TV8 Mont-Blanc with impressive live shots and unique viewpoints despite the environment. The partnership with Dejero gave us such flexibility and high quality footage that we can now confidently offer broadcasters a more portable, reactive and cost-effective solution for events that are usually very difficult to cover.”

Dejero’s cloud server allows Dazzl to stream video to web and mobile devices, simplifying the complex task of publishing live or recorded video streams in multiple formats to the web and mobile devices.

By integrating Dazzl’s cloud video platform with Dejero’s mobile transmitters and video transport solutions, users gain access to live broadcast production, live clipping, rapid editing and video distribution tools in the field, the companies explained.

This combined technology also enables the production to reach wider audiences and more engagement through multi-platform delivery, the companies said. Live content can be fed to broadcast, digital and social platforms simultaneously from anywhere in the world.