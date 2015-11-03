Dejero Adds European and South American Distributors

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Canadian-based Dejero is spreading its legs into Europe and South America as the company announced it has signed three new distributors for its Live+ platform.

The new distributors include WatchApp, who will represent Dejero in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay; Tevios, who will represent the company in Belgium and Luxembourg; and Video Signal, who will handle distribution in Italy. The distributors will represent the full Live+ platform of IP video contribution and cloud-based content management products for electronic newsgathering and remote broadcasting.

Dejero also announced it has appointed Marc Derks as its director of sales, EMEA. Derks is based in the Netherlands and most recently worked at Axon Digital Design in a sales and management role.

Dejero is a provider of technology for remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP.