DEG Hosts Live Sports Streaming Panel at CEDIA

LOS ANGELES—DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group has announced that it is sponsoring an exclusive CEDIA Conference Session on Sept. 8 about the opportunities and challenges related to live sports streaming, one of the hottest OTT video categories.

The panel features executives from two of the leading sports platforms, along with representatives from a major buying group and the CEDIA organization.

DEG, which is backed by the Hollywood studios and provides extensive data on digital entertainment, said that the panel will include Rob Stecklow, senior vice president of marketing, sports & news at Paramount+, Brian Gilmore, vice president of Peacock and digital programming at NBC Sports, Walt Zerbe, senior director of technology & standards for CEDIA and Tom Doherty, director of new technology initiatives for Home Technology Specialists of America. DEG Senior Advisor Marc Finer will moderate the panel.

The executives will provide an overview of their respective direct-to-consumer platforms and outline initiatives being developed in cooperation with DEG that have the potential to create exciting new opportunities for custom integrators, the group said.

The panel will also explore business challenges facing live sports streaming - rising content acquisition costs, subscriber churn, hardware technical requirements, and the need for education and training.

“Understanding the Live Sports Streaming Platforms and Their Potential Opportunities for the CI Channel” will take place on Friday September 8, 10:30 to 11:30am at the Colorado Convention Center, Mile High Ballroom 4C.