DEG: Economic Woes Aren’t Slowing Streaming Subscription Spending
SVOD spending was up YoY by 17% in Q3 2022 despite recession worries and inflationary pressures
HOLLYWOOD—The Hollywood studios-backed Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) trade group that tracks consumer spending on content is reporting that spending on subscription streaming services grew by a hefty, 17.3% in Q3 2022 compared to a year earlier.
Despite economic headwinds, recession worries and inflationary pressures that are crimping consumer budgets, DEG also reported that total U.S. home entertainment spending grew by 13.1% to $9.1 billion in Q3, 2022, led by $8.6 billion in spending on subscription streaming services.
Year to date spending on SVOD services for the first three quarters of the year, were also up by 17.52% to $22.28 billion.
Total home entertainment spending was up 12.2% in the first three quarters to nearly $27 billion.
The group also reported that box office spending spiked as the industry recovered from COVID-19 to $2.79 billion in Q3, up 85.45% from a year earlier, and that box office spending for the first three quarters was up 195.7% to $5.98 billion.
The full data set is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.