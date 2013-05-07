Defense Department certifies PESA for approved products list

The U.S. Department of Defense has certified PESA’s Video Distribution System (VDS) and several products in its Cheetah large-scale router and PESA PRO signal processing lines, the company has announced.

PESA has achieved listing on the Department of Defense Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL) as a Video Distribution System (VDS). The APL is managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency(DISA).

These products underwent testing by DISA’s Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and received Interoperability Certification (IOC) and Information Assurance (IA) accreditation from JITC – the organizational element responsible for certifying joint and combined interoperability of all Department of Defense information technology and national security systems.