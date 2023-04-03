Deadline Extended for Future Best of Show Awards at NAB Show

The deadline to submit nominations for Future's Best of Show Awards for the NAB Show, has been extended to Friday, April 7. The prestigious annual awards—now in their 10th year—recognize outstanding products and solutions in the M&E tech sector shown at the NAB Show.

The awards, from industry leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There are a range of benefits, from fully-licensed winner's badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner's marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Next TV, Mix, TVBEurope and Broadcasting+Cable.

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide)

Click here to begin your entry ahead of the extended deadline of April 7 deadline.