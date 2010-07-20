Daystar Television Network transitions to full HD production with Ikegami cameras
As part of Daystar Television Network’s transition to full HD production capabilities, the Christian Television Network has added 13 new Ikegami HDTV cameras to its production hub in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.
All original network programming will now be shot using six Ikegami HDK-79EXIII full digital portable HD cameras and four Ikegami HDK-790EXIII full digital studio HD cameras. Three additional Ikegami HDL-45A multipurpose compact HD POV box cameras and four Ikegami HLM-1750 WR 17-inch HD/SD multiformat color LCD monitors also ensure superior HD picture quality of all programming.
Designed as companion camera systems, the Ikegami HDK-790EXIII uses the same sensor block, identical video path and DSP technology as Ikegami’s HDK-79EXIII full digital portable HD field camera. Both provide perfectly matching pictures and the same operating functions.
