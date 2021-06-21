David Folsom Wins NAB Engineering Achievement Award for TV

WASHINGTON, D.C—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the recipients of the Digital Leadership Award, NAB Engineering Achievement Awards for Radio and Television and the Service to Broadcast Engineering Award. The winners were honored during “The Future of Media and NAB Technology Awards,” a special event hosted exclusively on NAB Amplify.

David A. Folsom was the recipient of the 2021 Engineering Achievement Award for Television and David L. Hershberger won the 2021 Engineering Achievement Award for Radio.

Folsom, who has worked in broadcasting and engineering for more than 40 years, is currently the technology lead for Pearl TV, specializing in the advancement of Next Gen TV. Formerly, he was the chief technology officer of Raycom Media Inc, now part of Gray Television. Folsom has worked in broadcast and engineering management for more than forty years and holds two television equipment design patents.

The 2021 Digital Leadership Award was presented to Adam Wiener, executive vice president and general manager, CBS Local Digital Media, who leads all aspects of digital for owned-and-operated CBS Television Stations.

The Service to Broadcast Engineering Award, which is periodically given to individuals who have provided extraordinary service to the industry, was given to Brady Dreasler, corporate director of engineering and technology at Quincy Media, Inc.

A native of Quincy, Illinois, Dreasler began his career almost 50 years ago with Quincy Media, Inc. at WGEM-TV. He held various positions, including operations manager, local television sales manager and account representative.

The event, which is now available on demand on NAB Amplify, also featured a keynote discussion on developing trends and the future of media.