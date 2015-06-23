Datos Media Reaches Distribution Agreement With Panasas

MADRID – Datos Media Technologies has comes to terms on a distribution agreement with data storage specialist Panasas. Datos will now add Panasas technologies to its product roster, including the Panasas ActiveStor hybrid scale-out NAS storage system.

“The Datos team’s extensive knowledge, specifically in production, archiving and audiovisual content delivery, augmented by their complete range of system design installation services, will be significant assets when representing our company in the Spanish media and entertainment market,” said Martin Eves, Panasas’ VP of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Datos Media Technologies is a Madrid-based provider of products, systems and supporting services for the broadcast and multimedia production market.