Dates and events you need to know

FCC Future of Media and the Information Needs of Communities Workshop
Date: March 4
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The FCC Future of Media and the Information Needs of Communities workshop will focus on public interest requirements for media and telecommunications companies, the state of radio and TV news and the impact of converged media.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Serving the Public Interest in the Digital Era Workshop
Date: March 4, 10:30 a.m.
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
As part of its Future of Media and the Information Needs of Communities project, the FCC will hold a workshop on commercial media.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
NAB2010
Date: April 12-15
Location: Las Vegas, NV
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
National Translator Association 2010 Convention
Date: May 14-16
Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
MontanaBroadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention
Date: June 26-27
Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT
For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.
TexasAssociation of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
AlaskaBroadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: Worcester, MA
For more information, visit www.sbe11.org.
SBE Chapter 53 Ennes Workshop
Date: March 4
Location: Miramar, FL
The workshop will cover wiring techniques, mobile DTV middleware and integrating ATSC M/H into a TV transmission system.
For more information, visit www.sbe53.com/
