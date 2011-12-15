Dateline
Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking deadlines on TV broadcast licensee disclosure requirements
Comment Deadline: Dec. 22
Reply Comment Deadline: Jan. 6, 2012
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention
Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012
Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, SC
For more information visit www.scba.net.
National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention
Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012
Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Nashville, TN
For more information visit www.nrbconvention.org.
Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo
Date: March 13-14, 2012
Location: Lansing, MI
For more information visit www.michmab.com.
2012 NAB Show
Date: April 16-19, 2012
Location: Las Vegas
For more information visit www.nabshow.com
National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: May 17-19, 2012
Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel and Resort, Albuquerque, NM
For more information visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 & SBE Convention
Date: June 10, 2012
Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM
For more information visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
For more information visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information visit www.ibc.org.
Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort and Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 4, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Verona, NY
For more information visit www.sbe22.org.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox