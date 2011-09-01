Dateline
IBC 2011
Date: Sept. 8-13
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit www.ibc.org.
NAB Small Market Group Roundtable
Date: Sept. 22
Location: Austin, TX
For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: September 22-24
Location: Austin
For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
SBE National Meeting
Date: Sept. 27-28
Location: Columbus, OH
For more information, visit www.sbe.org.
SBE Chapter 22 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 5
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22expo.org/.
SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 11-13
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit www.sbe24.org.
2012 NAB Show call for speakers
Deadline: Oct. 21
The organizers of the 2012 NAB Show have published a call for speakers. They are encouraging those interested in presenting to submit presentation or session proposals. Emphasis areas include broadcast engineering, broadcast management and strategy, content creation and commerce, military and government applications.
For more information, visit www.nab.org.
NAB Futures Summit
Date: Oct. 26-28
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA
For more information, visit www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
FCC Form 323 filing deadline
Date: Dec. 1
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
