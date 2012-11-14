DataSphere Teams Up with Sinclair Broadcast Group

BELLEVUE, WASH.–DataSphere Technologies, provider of hyperlocal web technology and sales solutions for media companies, has launched new events calendars and specialized small business marketing solutions in 21 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. U.S. markets.



Featuring over 150,000 upcoming events, these calendars will be integrated into Sinclair's television station websites to provide a comprehensive source for local events and activities in their respective markets. In parallel, DataSphere is providing Sinclair with a platform and sales team to provide small local businesses with the opportunity to advertise to neighborhood-level audiences across the company’s TV station websites.



The stations featuring the new events calendar and marketing solutions are: WRGB (CBS) Albany, N.Y.; WLOS (ABC) Asheville, N.C.; KEYE (CBS) Austin, Texas; WBFF (FOX) Baltimore, Md.; KFDM (CBS) Beaumont, Texas; KGAN (CBS) Cedar Rapids, Iowa; WICS (ABC) Champaign, Ill.; WCHS (ABC) Charleston, W.V.; WTVC (ABC) Chattanooga, Tenn.; WSYX (ABC) Columbus, Ohio; WTTE (FOX) Columbus, Ohio; WKEF (FOX) Dayton, Ohio; WWMT (CBS) Grand Rapids, Mich.; WSMH (FOX) Flint, Mich.; KTVL (CBS) Medford, Ore.; WZTV (FOX) Nashville, Tenn; KOKH (FOX) Oklahoma City, Okla.; WEAR (ABC) Pensacola, Fla.; WGME (CBS) Portland, Maine; KUTV (CBS) Salt Lake City, Utah; KABB (FOX) San Antonio, Texas; WPEC (CBS) Palm Beach, Fla.



“DataSphere's technology and sales solution will help us continue to lead in delivering targeted and compelling information to residents of each neighborhood and connecting residents with the local businesses who can best serve their needs,” said Rob Weisbord, vice president of new media for Sinclair Broadcast Group.



DataSphere's event calendar provides the ability for visitors to submit events as well as find local events by neighborhood, event type or timeframe.



“In addition to event information, which is of particular interest to the residents of these communities, small local businesses will now have an extremely compelling alternative platform to reach and communicate with their specific customer base,” said Satbir Khanuja, CEO of DataSphere



.