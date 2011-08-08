Dashwood Cinema Solutions releases Stereo3D Toolbox

Dashwood Cinema Solutions, a developer of Mac-based stereoscopic 3-D solutions, has announced the latest version (3.0) of its Stereo3D Toolbox LE, the light edition counterpart to its professional Stereo3D Toolbox plug-in for stereoscopic 3-D mastering.

Developed by stereographer and company founder, Tim Dashwood, Stereo3D Toolbox LE provides an affordable gateway into 3-D content creation with the most basic stereoscopic postproduction tools necessary to optimize footage acquired in 3-D.

Stereo3D Toolbox LE is powered by Noise Industries’ FxFactory platform and designed to work with Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Motion and Apple Final Cut Express applications. The v3.0 update qualifies additional platforms, including the new Final Cut Pro X release.

Stereo3D Toolbox LE v3.0 incorporates a variety of basic stereoscopic capabilities for 3-D enthusiasts, including: convergence adjustment and vertical, zoom and rotational disparity correction tools; “autoscale;” a preview screen within the user interface and the ability to output clips to popular stereoscopic monitors and delivery formats including YouTube 3D.

The 3.0 update is free for current Stereo3D Toolbox LE customers.