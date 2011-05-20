Darren Long joins AP as video integration manager

Darren Long, a London-based media professional, has been named to the post of video integration manager for The Associated Press.

Long’s appointment is the latest tied to AP’s multimillion-dollar upgrade of its newsgathering infrastructure to provide high-definition images to the broadcast and digital industries.

Last year, Long was appointed CEO of Screenocean and succeeded in starting up this new business-to-business media licensing and content management venture representing content from the UK Channel 4 network and a range of rights holding production and distribution companies.