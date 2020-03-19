Daniel Kubitza Hired as Lynx Technik Director of Sales

WEITERSTADT, Germany—Daniel Kubitza is joining Lynx Technik AG, a manufacturer of signal processing systems, in the position of director of sales. In his new role, Kubitza will work with the Lynx Technik sales team to provide technical support to partner companies and distribution networks.

“Daniel is a natural fit for this role, as he possesses exceptional knowledge about our entire range of solutions, including greenMachine, yellobrik and Series 5000, as well as the workflows they fit within,” said Stefan Gnann, CEO of Lynx Technik.

Kubitza comes to Lynx Technik after having recently led a team in the KSC Systems Department at BFE Studio and Medien Systems. There he was responsible for revenue, strategic planning and business development.

Kubitza will be based at Lynx Technik’s headquarters in Weiterstadt, Germany.