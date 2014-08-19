Dan Mellon To Oversee WJLA-TV and NewsChannel 8 In D.C.

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Dan Mellon will be the general manager of ABC affiliate WJLA-TV, and local cable news network, NewsChannel 8, in the Washington D.C. market. The company also announced that Tony D’Angelo has been promoted to general manager of ABC affiliate WSYX-TV in the Columbus, Ohio market.



D’Angelo will also be responsible for the oversight of Fox affiliate WTTE-TV, which is programmed by Sinclair under a local marketing agreement, and will oversee sales and other non-programming related services of The CW affiliate WWHO-TV pursuant to a joint sales and shared services agreement.



The announcement was made by Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.



Mellon has served as group manager of Sinclair’s stations since 2006. From 2005 to 2006, he was general manager at WSYX and responsible for the oversight of WTTE. He also oversaw the sales and other non-programming related services of WWHO. Prior to that, he served as general manager of Sacramento, Calif., CBS affiliate, KOVR-TV, a station Sinclair owned from 2001 to 2005. From 1998 to 2001, he was general manager for WUCW-TV, Sinclair’s CW affiliate in Minneapolis.



From 1994 to 1998, Mellon served as director of sales and as national sales manager for various CBS television station groups. Prior to that and since 1985, Mellon worked for several companies where he served as sales manager and account executive. Mellon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University in New York.



D’Angelo has served as director of sales at WSYX, WTTE and WWHO in Columbus since 2003. Prior to that, and from 1996, he served in various sales management positions with Sinclair stations in Columbus, including general sales manager at WTTE from 1996 through 2003. From 1993 to 1996, he was the national and local sales manager at WFSB-TV, the CBS station in Hartford, Conn. D’Angelo has a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University, College of Radio and Television.



