Dalet Showcases Dalet Cube 3D Graphics Suite

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE — Dalet Digital Media Systems is featuring Dalet Cube, a 3D graphics solution for news production in booth No. SL4524. This IT-based offering is available as an optional package that integrates natively with Dalet News Suite and Dalet News Pack.



Dalet says the Cube has already been deployed by “dozens” of Dalet News customers, including Mediaset and TeleNorba. This modular suite incorporates many tools to create a smooth production workflow for graphics creation and playout. Graphics artists can use the Cube Designer to construct multilayered, pixel-accurate 3D animations that project the style and individual look of different programs and channels. Design models from Adobe After Effectsand other software programs can also be easily imported. In the newsroom, journalists can use Dalet Cube Filler to quickly and easily select templates and add any number of upper/lower third graphics; they simply fill in the required data fields. The Cube Engine delivers CG playout in real time with fill-and-key or path-through mode. Additional modules make it possible to feed live data and deliver more complex elements such as videos, stills, 3D animations, and sequences. The Dalet Cube Studio module, which has an easy-to-use, fully customizable layout, is perfect for live studio events such as weather, talk shows or election graphics playout.



Both Dalet News Suite and Dalet News Pack are open to integration with third-party systems, including graphics systems other than Dalet Cube.

