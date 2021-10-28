Dalet Premieres Dalet Pyramid

PARIS, France—Dalet will be highlighting its solution for unified news operations, Dalet Pyramid, online at Dalet Connect and in-person at IBC2021.

The Dalet Pyramid offering is designed to accommodate both digital-first and linear end-to-end news workflows and enables a collaborative storytelling 360 approach to multi-platform production and distribution, the company said.

“Dalet Pyramid builds on Dalet’s Unified News Operations where planning, content creation, asset and resource management, playout and multiplatform distribution have been combined into a single platform that enables production of fast-breaking, digital and live news, current affairs shows, and more,” states Raoul Cospen, director of product strategy, news at Dalet. “The new agile architecture design facilitates collaboration at story-level with the industry’s first Storytelling 360 approach and enables a truly virtual newsroom. Just like all Dalet offerings, Dalet Pyramid is a cloud-agnostic solution that supports multiple cloud providers, including industry leader Amazon Web Services. It can also run in virtualized environments, offering unprecedented mobility that supports the industry’s continued pivot to solutions designed to support remote productions.”

Dalet Pyramid’s user experience covers the breadth and depth of news production, planning, distribution and playout tools to facilitate fast breaking news across all viewing platforms, the company said.

The web-based user interface makes it easy to onboard staff and freelancers quickly, reducing training time. Users can contribute, produce and manage the full news story lifecycle from anywhere using smartphones, tablets and laptops connected to basic internet. The underlying Dalet asset management and orchestration engine facilitates content flow from ingest through planning to distribution and archive, the company said.

It also provides full storytelling capabilities on mobile devices and is available in the cloud, on premises or a mix of both.

“The agility of the Dalet Pyramid architecture and inherent benefits of SaaS enable customers to rationalize their productions across the entire operation and dramatically increase user productivity everywhere, reducing the overall TCO of the platform," Cospen said. "Combined with its digital-first and Storytelling 360 workflow capabilities, the solution will help transform the business of news production, setting a new bar for operational standards and efficiencies while opening doors to new revenue opportunities thanks to stronger digital and OTT workflows.”

Further information is available at Cospen's latest blog post “ Dalet Pyramid - a natural evolution for Dalet Galaxy five newsrooms ” where he explains the key benefits Dalet Pyramid brings to Dalet Galaxy five customers and the steps that will lead to a smooth transition.