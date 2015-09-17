Dalet Helps Perform Expand Global Sports Production

PARIS—Dalet Digital Media Systems has come off the bench to support digital media company Perform and the expansion of its global sports operations. Adding news scripting, production and distribution capabilities from Dalet, Perform is able to increase multimedia content output across its international bases.

Perform is using Dalet primarily as the basis of remote workflow operations between its U.K. operation and other offices in Munich, Amsterdam, and Uruguay. News desk staff in the three locations can access the Dalet web client, browse media and mark in and out points before sending clips to a watch folder. The clips are then sent to the U.K. office through the Aspera FASP fast transfer protocol for additional editing and the routed overseas in the same way.

Additional features Dalet will bring to the expansion include deployment of the specialized Dalet Sports League module, integrated content scheduling with ScheduALL, and deeper integration with Aspera Orchestrator to automate the selection, extraction, processing and distribution of match highlights. Perform will also work with Dalet to become a test site for IP ingest for its newsroom operations with the goal of evolving technologies and furthering global expansion of its platforms.

With headquarters in Paris, Dalet Digital Media Systems is a provider of software-based technologies for media organizations.