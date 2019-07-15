Dalet Acquires Ooyala Flex Media Platform

PARIS—Dalet has acquired the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business, a SaaS offering for digital media distribution workflows, for $4.9 million.

The acquisition follows a turbulent period for Ooyala, as it conducted a management buyout from previous owner Telestra in 2018 and sold its online video platform business to Brightcove in February for $15 million.

Dalet, a French-based provider of digital media management and distribution technology says the acquisition will expand its customer base in News and Production workflows, and accelerate Dalet's strategic move to increase recurring revenue models, with a subscription/SaaS-based services offering.

Ooyala is “a perfect complement to our existing Dalet Galaxy five offering in our traditional markets, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform also opens opportunities for new customers such as corporate brands, telcos, leagues and sports teams, who are looking to simply manage their media assets,” said David Lasry, chief executive officer for Dalet. “The modern metadata management and orchestration capabilities of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform bring what these organizations need to lower TCO, improve agility and reduce time to market.

“Furthermore, Dalet’s proven products and services will enable Ooyala customers to augment and expand their Ooyala Flex Media Platform. We have a technology path forward supported by expanded, world-class professional services and customer success teams that can provide the know-how and expert guidance on scaling media operations to optimize the value of their Ooyala investment.”

The transaction involves sales, marketing and engineering, professional services and support. Ooyala’s customers include Audi, Fox Sports Australia, HBO Asia, Media Prima, National Rugby League, Turner Asia, TV2, Zomin.TV, The Picture Production Company, Sky Sports, and Smoke and Mirrors.

Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala will step down to “pursue other opportunities,” according to a spokesman.

“I am incredibly proud of what Ooyala has accomplished,” Huberman said. “Our talented research and engineering team has built a renowned technology platform that powers core media workflows for some of the world’s most iconic brands.

“Dalet’s strong market position and deep expertise in designing and deploying media workflows is an outstanding fit for Ooyala customers and technical teams. I am confident under their guidance, they will continue to innovate and grow.”