Dalet Acquires AmberFin

LAS VEGAS—Dalet Digital Media Systems has signed a definitive agreement with Advent Venture Partners to acquire U.K.-based video processor, AmberFin. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Dalet, based in Levallouis-Perret, France, said the acquisition “significantly broadens the Dalet product offerings, which are built around an open, IT-centric technology framework,” and creates a platform comprising Dalet media asset management technology with AmberFin image processing, media transcoding and distribution.



“This acquisition allows us to offer the industry the most advanced level of workflow options. AmberFin has been at the forefront in mastering media, including transcoding and video quality control. The company has spearheaded many widely adopted industry standards such as MXF and AS-02. Its talent and expertise directly complement Dalet’s strengths in enterprise MAM-driven solutions,” said David Lasry, CEO of Dalet.



AmberFin has headquarters in Basingstoke, England. Dalet will continue to develop and support the AmberFin product line from that location. Jeremy Deaner is stepping down as CEO of AmberFin, but will serve as a consultant for a period of time to facilitate the transition.



The two companies have combined revenues of more than $55 million (€40.1 million at current exchange rates). Dalet trades on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and reported 2013 revenues of €36.7 million compared to €34.4 million in 2012. Net income in 2013 was €1.3 million versus €1.2 million for 2012. Operating income for 2013 was €1.8 million.



AmberFin was launched by Snell & Wilcox in 2008 as a standalone company dedicated to the iCR ingest, transcoding and quality-check software. It was spun off the following year when Snell & Wilcox merged with Pro-bel to become Snell. Snell was acquired by Newbury, England-based Quantel last month.



(See Joe Zaller’s coverage of the Snell-Quantel deal atDevoncoft.)