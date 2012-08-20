Czech TV adds to lineup of Kahuna switchers

Czech TV, the Czech Republic's public broadcasting network, has extended its footprint of Snell Kahuna SD/HD multiformat switchers with the purchase of a Snell Kahuna 360 switcher for live HD studio production, as well as an additional Kahuna 360 and Kahuna 3M/E unit for the network's new, fully-equipped HD outside broadcasting (OB) vehicle.

The new Snell switchers join two other Kahunas already being deployed in the broadcaster's studio and in an additional HD truck.

Czech TV's newest OB truck was designed to capture mainly sporting and cultural events. The new vehicle is the second completely HD-equipped vehicle in Czech TV's fleet and provides the entire technical infrastructure needed to deliver OB content in full HD.

The broadcaster also has installed a new Kahuna 360 to supplement a pre-existing Kahuna for live production in two of its studios.