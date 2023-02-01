Cyprus Telecommunications Turns to ATEME For Low-Latency Encoding, Packaging

PARIS—The Cyprus Telecommunications Authority Cyta has installed a low-latency encoding and packaging solution from Ateme to reduce the latency of its premium OTT channels.

Cyta’s OTT channels were experiencing significant latency compared to the IPTV latency reached on set-top boxes (STBs). Cyta’s goal was to reduce the latency for its 20 premium OTT channels to less than five seconds from the source.

Following in-depth consultation with Ateme, Cyta selected the company’s encoding and packaging software solutions to allow content to be processed and delivered in less than four seconds. The system delivers videos compatible with iOS and Android devices (smartphones, tablets and TVs) as well as Windows and MAC OSX web browsers, the company said.

The installation took less than three months, with an easy integration with Cyta’s OTT Content Management System (CMS), it said.

The sub-four-second latency exceeded expectations and has allowed Cyta to remain competitive with its sports and premium content coverage, the company said.