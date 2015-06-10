Custom Consoles Unveil MediaPost Screen Mount
LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND – Custom Consoles has added a new addition to its stable of broadcast furniture, the MediaPost, a free-standing portable screen mount that can support flat monitor displays of up to a 65-inch diagonal screen size.
MediaPost
Designed to be used when Custom Console’s MediaWall is too large, the MediaPost can be used as a studio floor monitor, off-camera talent prompts or part of an in-view studio background. MediaPost can also add a 3 meter wide horizontal beam to support up to three 65-inch monitors in a single row.
MediaPost is fully heigh-adjustable and come with removable covers to conceal cables. Loudspeakers can also be installed upon request.
MediaPost is now available.
