Custom Consoles Intros Module-R Lite Compact Control Desk

Custom Consoles Module-R Lite desks installed at UEFA's headquarters near Geneva.LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND— Custom Consoles has added to its Module-R range of control room furniture. Module-R Lite is designed for use in production suites with limited space or in large facilities requiring multiple rows of desks.



“The 1200 millimeter front-to-back depth of a standard Module-R desk allows easy embedding of control surfaces such as vision switchers or audio mixers,” said Custom Consoles Sales Manager Gary Fuller. “Module-R Lite has a front-to-back depth of 875 millimetres which is quite sufficient for production staff working in support-services such as graphics and editing. The option of fitting monitor display screens above the rear edge of Module-R Lite desks makes even more efficient use of space. Module-R Lite is available with the same wide range of matching equipment pods and storage modules as Module-R, with correspondingly adjusted front-to-back dimensions if required.”



These product ranges enable systems-integrators to create control-room desks from a selection of standard interlocking elements, including high-quality single-bay, dual-bay and triple-bay desk sections with front or rear access, work surfaces in matching widths, corner desk sections in 90 degree, 45 degree or 30 degree angles with integral worktops, slide-out keyboard drawers, equipment pods with 3U, 6U or 8U capacity, 19 in storage pedestals and 27U equipment bays.



The desks incorporate steel-and-aluminum vertical supports with internal cable ducts. Resting on a broad load-bearing skid, the legs provide high strength and stability, protect studio carpet and allow easy relocation if required during technical rebuilds. The desks and matching support furniture are as available in a wide range of finishes. Cabinet construction is in veneered MDF with continuous brush-strip edging and easy cable access.