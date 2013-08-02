Custom Consoles Designs Low-Cost Ergonomic Desk

LEIGHTON-BUZZARD, ENGLAND— Custom Consoles has created a line of low-cost edit suite furniture.



The EditOne desk incorporates three equipment pods, creating nine units of rack space that form the base of a monitor shelf. Full cable management is provided, and power distribution is optional. An auxiliary equipment pedestal with an additional nine units of rack space and an integral worktop is also being introduced.



Front and rear corners at the desk and auxiliary pedestal are curved, and the worktop and monitor base also have hard-wearing and operator-friendly curved edges at front, sides and rear. The finish is in oak and black powder-coated MDF.