Custom Consoles Control Desks Popular at Universities

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND—Custom Consoles is becoming a household name in U.K. universities, as a number of schools have recently added a variety of the company's studio console desks and monitor display walls.

Module-R Lite desks at University of Sheffield

One such example is the University of Sheffield’s Department of Journalism Studies. The department uses the desks as part of a production suite that includes a multi-camera HDTV studio, voiceover booths and a radio studio. A large Module-R production desk, MDesks and MediaPosts monitor wallare also being installed in a television studio gallery at an unspecified U.K. Midlands university campus. A suite of technical furniture was also provided to Southampton University.

Custom Consoles, located in Leighton Buzzard, England, is a manufacturer of modular broadcast, process-control and security furniture.