CuriosityStream Hits 20 million Paying Subs

SILVER SPRING, Md.—CuriosityStream has announced that the factual streaming service has reached about 20 million paying subs, with 4 million new subs added in Q2, 2021. That is 40% higher than a year earlier.

The service also noted that it is speeding up its international expansion with a partnership with Spiegel TV for the launch of the Curiosity Channel in German speaking Europe.

In its earnings report, the company also announced that revenue hit $15.3 million in Q2, 2021, up from $12.0 million in the Q2 2020 but net losses widened to $8.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to a year earlier.

CuriosityStream continues to expect revenue of at least $71 million for all of 2021, representing 80% year-over-year growth.

“We continue to be solidly on track with our plans for 2021,” said Clint Stinchcomb, president & CEO of CuriosityStream. “During the quarter, we grew direct subscribers 56% year-over-year while retaining a higher percentage of users who signed up in Q2 2020 than any other streaming service, based on data from ANTENNA.”

He also noted that the Spiegel TV partnership would add “millions of subscribers in Europe, accelerates our growth through the addition of hundreds of hours of German-dubbed programming to our SVOD service, and extends our brand through the introduction of the Curiosity Channel in German-speaking Europe.”