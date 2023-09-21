CTA: CES 2024 Attendance on Track to Surpass CES 2023
The organizers said that show footprint, number of attendees, exhibitors, and global media on track to beat CES 2023
ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that they are seeing strong interest in CES 2024 and that the show is on track to surpass CES 2023 in terms of its footprint and number of attendees, exhibitors and global media, making CES 2024 the largest in-person, independently audited tech event in the world.
“CES 2024 is growing! The show is on track to surpass the CES 2023 exhibit space, with global companies debuting innovation that will solve our most pressing global challenges,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “From healthcare to transportation, smart home solutions, AI advancements and beyond, CES 2024 will shine a light on tech innovation that will change our world for the better.”
Registration for the CES 2024, which is scheduled January 9-12 in Las Vegas, is available here.
The CTA said that they are currently anticipating that CES 2024 will attract:
- 130K+ attendees
- 1000+ startups within Eureka Park
- 3500+ exhibitors and a sold-out West Hall
The organizers reported that the top technology categories expected at CES 2024 include AI, sustainability, startups, digital health and transportation and mobility – including LVCC West Hall featuring more than 300 companies.
The West Plaza will be filled with self-driving demonstrations and EVTOL exhibits.
Global brands exhibiting at CES 2024 include Amazon, BMW, Bosch, Caterpillar, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Intel, John Deere, LG Electronics, L’Oreal, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis and Vizio.
