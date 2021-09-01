Crystal Vision To Show IP/SDI Chromakeyer, Profanity Delay at 2021 NAB Show

WHITLLESFORD, U.K.—Crystal Vision will show the best-of-breed video processing software apps, all of which work with IP, SDI or both at the same time, for its MARBLE media processor hardware, the company said.

The apps, which support SMPTE ST 2022, ST 2110 and 31 different SDI standards, including 1080p, offer functions, such as chromakeying, linear keying video delay, profanity delay, color correction, legalizing, picture-in-picture and fail-safe switching.

The functionality offered by these apps – which support ST 2022, ST 2110 video and 31 different SDI standards including 1080p – includes chromakeying, linear keying, video delay, profanity delay, color correction, legalizing, picture-in-picture and fail-safe switching.

The company will make the global debut of M-SAFIRE, a real-time chromakeyer software app. It can be used simultaneously with SDI and IP in hybrid systems.

The MARBLE media processor’s powerful GPU processor allows the M-SAFIRE to generate a noise-free key, which is fundamental in creating a believable virtual reality. It allows output video, output key, keyed foreground and keyed background to be viewed simultaneously and makes it possible to zoom into any area.

Crystal Vision also will make in-person demos of its M-CLEANIT IP/SDI profanity delay software app. The solution offers clean switching to two different video sources or a web page, blurring the video, showing black or blue or color bars, muting individual audio channels and switching to another audio source. To give the operator time to react, the M-CLEANIT allows an IP or SDI live content stream to be delayed by up to 600 frames.

The company will also show M-COCO-2, an IP/SDI color corrector software app. In addition to its RGB gain, RGB lift, YUV gain, YUV lift, Video gain, Chroma gain, Chroma hue and RGB Gamma adjustments, the M-COCO-2’s Black Stretch and Highlights Stretch tools are useful for correcting the contrast on brightly lit on-set monitors where the studio lighting has been set to suit the people in shot.

Crystal Vision will also discuss how the MARBLE platform can be used to create custom products to solve specific problems related to using SDI and IP.

