CPI Earns Taiwan Telecommunications Contract

PLANO, TEXAS—Nine Earth station antennas will be installed in the outlying islands and remote areas of Taiwan by the ASC Signal Division of Communications & Power Industries after the company announced it won the contract from Transcontinental Enterprises Company. The installations are designed to improve basic telecommunications coverage in mountainous and remote areas of Taiwan.

Per the contract, CPI ASC Signal Division will provide five 4.9 meter, one 7.6 meter and three 3.7 meter antennas. All antennas will be equipped with CPI ASC Signal Division’s Next-Generation Controller, which provides a single, central device to control multiple antenna systems. Features of the NGC include built-in remote access and tracking capabilities, an internal spectrum analyzer, redundancy control systems and built-in support for fiber-optic inter-facility links.

ASC Signal Division, which was acquired by CPI in 2015, is a manufacturer of satellite Earth station, radar and HF antenna systems.