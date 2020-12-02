CPB Appoints Kathryn Washington as SVP, TV Content

WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has announced that it is promoting Kathryn Washington to the role of senior vice president of Television Content, effective Dec. 19.

In this role, Washington will lead the development and implementation of strategies for CPB’s investments in mission-focused television and digital productions. This will include working with PBS, public TV stations and independent production organizations to support innovative, diverse and creative programing and content for national public media audiences.

Washington has worked at CPB since 2009, having most recently served as vice president of Television Content. Washington has been involved in Firelight Media’s Documentary Lab and PBS series like “American Masters,” “American Experience,” “Nature” and “NOVA.” With CPB, she also previously served as the director of Diversity and Innovation, helping to fund more than 20 new programs. Her career in public media spans more than 20 years.

“Kathryn is a dynamic leader who has played a significant role advancing CPB’s work developing broadcast media, programs and services that reach all Americans,” said Pat Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “At a time when public media’s role of bringing important information and stories to communities is more important than ever, Kathryn’s strategic vision, paired with her deep background in the public media system, will be invaluable as we develop strategies to support programming that reflects our diverse society.”