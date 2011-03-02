Cox Media Group Names New President



Cox Enterprises has named Doug Franklin the new president of Cox Media Group, succeeding Sandy Schwartz.



Franklin’s new responsibilities include managing CMG’s broadcasting, publishing and digital media holdings, which include 15 television stations, 86 radio stations, eight daily newspapers, over a dozen non-daily publications, over 100 digital services and direct marketing company Valpak.



The move is a direct step up from his former position as executive vice president of CMG. His previous titles include publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Palm Beach Post, president and CEO of Cox Ohio Publishing and publisher of the Dayton Daily News. A company man from the start, Franklin joined Cox over 30 years ago as a door-to-door solicitor from Dayton, Ohio.



Sandy Schwartz will move on as president of Cox subsidiary, Manheim, a leading provider of vehicle remarketing services.



Franklin will report to Cox Enterprises President and CEO Jimmy Hayes.



