Cox Communications Launches Xumo Stream Box

ATLANTA—Cox Communications has launched the Xumo Stream Box, a 4K streaming device that brings together live TV and streaming, and said it is making the device available nationwide to Cox internet customers in its footprint.

The launch makes Cox the fourth major U.S. cable operator to roll out the device.

“We designed Xumo Stream Box to take the complexity out of streaming and get customers to the programs they love faster, while also making it easier for them to discover something new to watch,” said Michael Gatzke, senior vice president, affiliate development, Xumo. “Cox joins Xfinity, Spectrum and Mediacom as the fourth U.S.-based operator to offer Xumo Stream Box to its customers, capping off a great year of growth and momentum for our streaming devices.”

Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with hundreds of streaming apps, including live streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo, as well as top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Peacock and hundreds more.

The Xumo box also offers a “My List” feature that allows Cox customers to build personalized viewing lists for every member of the family. The built-in channel guide also simplifies browsing through Xumo Play’s 350-plus free live channels. In addition, customers will find thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows from apps like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Xumo Play, Cox said.