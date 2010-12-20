Corus Quay deploys Telex wireless transmission systems

Corus Entertainment has completed integration work on a new eight-story headquarters in downtown Toronto, called Corus Quay, that consolidates operations from 11 locations, including three radio stations and 24 television services. The company calls it the most advanced broadcast facility in North America.

Corus Quay features a fully integrated digital infrastructure for broadcast and digital content creation. The system integration for the broadcast facility was handled by The Systems Group of Hoboken, NJ, which contracted Bexel the entire RF system for the facility, which includes intercom equipment from Telex.

Under the control of Bexel’s Distributed Antenna System, which provides maximum coverage facility wide, the installation features six Telex BTR-80N wireless base stations, each with 24 TR-82N dual-channel beltpacks, working in tandem with 20 wireless microphones and 16 wireless IFB systems. Bexel’s wireless experience comes due to its acquisition of the former Systems Wireless in 1998. Jim Dugan, Bexel’s senior project engineer, said they often work with The Systems Group on facility integrations that includes wireless microphone and intercom connectivity.

At Corus Quay, The Systems Group provided an RTS ADAM digital matrix as the heart of its intercom system, interfaces directly via four wires with the Telex BTR-80N wireless intercom base stations.

The team deployed six Telex BTR-80N narrow band two-channel UHF synthesized wireless base stations, which help simplify frequency coordination and planning. The BTR-80N bases, wireless mics and IFB systems are all connected to a distributed antenna system custom-built by Bexel.