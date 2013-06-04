Cooke Optics to Beef Up Factory and Workforce
LOS ANGELES —Cooke Optics announced that it will extend its factory and workforce in Leicester, England, to accommodate the sustained and growing demand for its lenses. Cooke said a growing order book for its new range of Anamorphic/i lenses—launch at NAB 2013—as well as continuing demand for the miniS4/I, 5/i and S4/i ranges, are driving the factory expansion.
Cooke will add a further 300 square meters, which will house more assembly and projection facilities as well as an R&D laboratory. A 10 percent increase in the workforce will be required to fuel the expansion.
