Cooke Optics, Thales Angenieux Partner at NAB



Lens manufacturer’s Cooke Optics Ltd. and Thales Angenieux have announced partnership plans at this year’s NAB Show.



The two companies both have long-standing track records for innovation and development in the optical field will be joining forces to bring together the expertise of each in enhancing the content capturing workflow.



Cooke will also demonstrate its new 5/I Prime lenses and also the “Panchro by Cooke” series at the NAB Show.



Cooke Optics Ltd. will be in Booth C5347, Thales Angenieux will be in Booth C6037.



